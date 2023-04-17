MARTIN, TN — A Martin man previously convicted of felony domestic assault is accused of illegally possessing a firearm and shooting at a woman's car as she was driving, officers say.
According to a Monday release from the Martin Police Department, a woman complained to officers that an unknown person fired three shots from a handgun towards her car as she was driving by the intersection of Old Fulton Road and Lakeview Circle on April 10. The woman was reportedly not injured in the incident.
Officers say the Criminal Investigations Division of the M.P.D. had probable cause to believe the alleged shooter was 25-year-old Nicholas Williams of Martin, who had active arrest warrants from Gibson County for unrelated offenses.
Officers say they obtained a search warrant of Williams' home, where they found a small amount of marijuana, scales, a firearm, and ammunition. According to the release, the gun was a .22 caliber rifle with the buttstock sawed off, serial numbers altered, and a shortened barrel.
Since Williams is a convicted felon, it is illegal for him to possess a firearm, the release explained.
Officers say Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple possession, prohibited weapons, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon in connection with the incident.