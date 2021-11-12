WEAKLEY COUNTY, TENN – A Martin, Tenn. man was arrested early Friday morning after Martin police responded to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment on Beaumont Street.
According to the Martin Police Department, officers responded to the domestic disturbance call at 2:16 a.m. Friday. Upon arriving at the apartment building, an officer made contact with the victim who said her and her boyfriend had gotten in an altercation.
The boyfriend, 20-year-old Marcus Garland, had reportedly told the victim to leave the apartment when she got out of the shower. The victim told police that Garland claimed she was having relations with someone else.
According to Martin Police, as the victim began packing, Garland became upset and started punching, kicking, and choking the victim. The victim said she got away from Garland by biting him. She then took his phone and used it to call 911.
When the victim called 911 she reported that Garland had an AR-15 that he had pointed at her.
When police arrived and attempted to detain Garland, he refused to come to the door. It wasn't until 4:24 a.m. that Garland exited the apartment. When Martin Police searched the apartment they located the AR-15 the victim had informed police about.
Garland was charged with aggravated assault.