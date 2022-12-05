MARTIN, TN — A Martin man has been arrested and charged in connection to a Friday afternoon car theft, police say.
According to a report from the Martin Police department, the theft victim told police he parked his car close to the front door a Martin business, leaving it running as he went inside.
Police say a man then got into the driver's seat and drove away while the victim was inside of the business.
The car was spotted heading towards the Martin City limits on that same day, officers say.
According to the report, when officers attempted to stop the car, 28-year-old David McDonald abandoned it and led officers on a foot-chase. They say they detained him in the parking lot off Eagle Inn and found the car keys in his pocket.
McDonald was taken to the Martin Police Department and charged with theft of property over $2,500.