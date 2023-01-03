MARTIN, TN — Over 100 people took advantage of the free Safety Bus shuttle service in Martin as they celebrated New Year's Eve.
According to the Martin Police Department, the Safety Bus is a yearly volunteer service giving community members rides on NYE to help ensure safety on the roads.
The bus made scheduled stops throughout the night at taverns within Martin City limits. Additionally, people were able to call the police department to request rides.
In their post about the service, the department explained the bus was for those "who wish to ring in the New Year with a little holiday cheer."
Officers say over 2,000 community members have used this service since it began.
According to Martin Police Department Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua, there were no D.U.I. arrests or car accidents reported in Martin on New Years Eve.