MARTIN, TENN – Two people were arrested Wednesday night after a car crashed into a local business, according to the Martin Police Department.
At 6:32 p.m. Wednesday, the Martin Police Department responded to Martin Motors on Highway 45 after a vehicle struck the business.
Upon arriving, a patrol officer saw a 2006 Buick sedan lodged into a roll-up door on the side of the business.
The officer then made contact with a male and female suspect in the businesses parking lot. The female suspect obeyed the officer's command to get on the ground, but the male suspect attempted to hide behind a parked car.
After a brief foot chase the officer fired his taser at the suspect and took him into custody.
Meanwhile, two other officers took the female suspect into custody without incident.
During the investigation, Martin police discovered the two individuals were believed to be involved in a burglary that occurred in Sharon, Tenn.
The male suspect was identified as 38-year-old Alexander Ross Dean of Humboldt, Tenn. Dean has been charged with evading arrest, vandalism (over $1,000), burglary, reckless endangerment and driving under the influence.
The female suspect was charged with public intoxication. However, further charges are pending following an investigation by the Weakley County Sheriff's Department into the burglary in Sharon.