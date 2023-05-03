MARTIN, TN — The Martin Police Department says everything is good at Westview High School after officers responded to a hoax "shots fired" call.
According to a Facebook post from the agency, several schools in west Tennessee were targeted by the same type of call on Wednesday.
"Everything is good. There are no actual threats," the MPD's post reads in-part.
Officers say they will continue to investigate the false call, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies.
In a subsequent press-release, the Martin PD describes how the SRO at Westview was notified immediately following the shots fired call, as authorities with various agencies responded and Principal Brian Allen placed Westview on lockdown.
Officers say they quickly determined the calls to have been part of larger incident in which schools across the state — and the US —received spoofed cell-phone hoax calls that were anonymously generated by a computer.
According to the release, after determining there was no immediate threat, officers searched the entire school campus.
Westview High has been taken off lockdown, the release explains, and a Martin officer will stay on campus for the remainder of the school day to assist traffic and security.
This isn't the first time schools in the Local 6 area have been targeted by hoax school-shooting calls.
In April, several schools in Illinois — including Marion High School, Carbondale Community High School, and Mount Vernon Township High School — fell victim to swatting calls, too.
"Swatting" is a form of harassment in which a caller informs law enforcement about an incident — often involving a shooter — only for authorities to arrive and find there is no threat.