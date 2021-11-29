MARTIN, TENN – The Martin Police Department are searching for two men who committed a home invasion Saturday night.
Around 8 p.m. Saturday, the Martin Police Department were dispatched to a residence at 115 Manley Drive in response to a home invasion.
Upon arriving, Martin police spoke with the two victims.
According to Martin Police, the first victim stated someone knocked on his front door. When he opened the door an unknown black male grabbed the front of his shirt and forced entry into the home. The suspect then pushed the victim into the living room and tripped him over a coffee table. The man put a firearm into the victims face demanding money.
The victim was forced to remove his pants so the suspect could search for his wallet. While the suspect searched, the victim advised him there was a newborn child inside the residence.
The first suspect was wearing sweatpants, a hoodie and a red bandanna covering his face.
The second victim told Martin police an unknown light skinned man also entered the residence. She told police she was attempting to walk out the residence when the second suspect pointed a firearm. While her boyfriend was being held at gun point, the second suspect demanded money. She then gave the suspect $1,100 in cash from the couple's bedroom dresser.
The second suspect was wearing sweatpants, a blue disposable mask and tattoos on his face.
After the robbery, the suspects fled southbound on Manley drive in a white SUV and a smaller size black car.