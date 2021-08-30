MARTIN, TENN– The Martin Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday night in the area of North McComb Street and Walters Avenue.
At 11:48 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shots fired call. While investigating the scene, officers located spent shell casings.
According to Martin Police, witnesses said they saw a tall, slender black man run from the area and get in a car down the street.
No injuries were reported, and police are still investigating the incident.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call Martin Police at 731-587-5355.