Shots fired

MARTIN, TENN– The Martin Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday night in the area of North McComb Street and Walters Avenue.

At 11:48 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shots fired call. While investigating the scene, officers located spent shell casings.

According to Martin Police, witnesses said they saw a tall, slender black man run from the area and get in a car down the street.

No injuries were reported, and police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call Martin Police at 731-587-5355.