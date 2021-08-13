MARTIN, TN – Martin Police have arrested a second suspect in the July 11 shootings at Slide & Ride bar in Martin, Tennessee.
On Sunday, July 11, two shootings happened at Slide & Ride bar. The first occurred inside the bar, and resulted in one injury. According to the Martin Police Department, no arrests have been made for that shooting.
Later that night, shots were fired in the bars parking lot towards a car with people inside. The Martin Police added, there were also patrons inside and exiting the bar when the shots were fired.
It was initially reported that 20-year-old Charleston Kimble was the only shooter in that incident, however, Martin Police have also arrested D'Anthony McNeal Jr. in connection to the shooting.
McNeal Jr., a 20-year-old from Tiptonville, was arrested Thursday for allegedly firing two shots in the Slide & Ride parking lot that night.
McNeal Jr. is charged with reckless endangerment (use of a deadly weapon). He was arrested in Covington, Tenn., and brought back to Weakley County.