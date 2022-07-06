MARTIN, TN — Two Martin Police Officers are being recognized for rendering life-saving aid to an unresponsive person who was found inside of a vehicle.
According to the Martin Police Department, Officers Kelly Hendon and Cody Stewart responded to the call around 9 p.m. on June 6. They determined the unconscious person might be under the influence, so they quickly got to work rendering first aid.
Police say they used Narcan to revive the victim after removing him from the vehicle. They say they continued to provide aid to him and keep him awake until EMS arrived on scene.
Assistant Chief of Police Phillip Fuqua expressed great pride in the officers vigilance in the release, saying: