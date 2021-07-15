MARTIN, TENN– The Martin Police Department (MPD) says there were two shootings at Slide & Ride Bar on Saturday.
The first shooting, that WPSD first reported on Sunday, occurred inside the bar, and resulted in one injury. The victim, 35-year-old Shawn Maclin, is still recovering in a hospital in Memphis.
The second shooting took place inside the parking lot that same night. According to the MPD, 20-year-old Charleston C. Kimble of Tiptonville, fired a gun at a vehicle that had four people inside. Several bullets hit the car, but no injuries were reported. Investigators have yet top determine if this shooting was connected to the one inside the bar.
Kimble is being charged with four counts of aggravated assault, wanton endangerment and vandalism.
No arrests have been made in the shooting inside the bar, which resulted in the gun shot wound.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355.