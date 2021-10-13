MARTIN, TENN– The Martin Police Department are searching for a man for his connection to a Sept. 5 shooting on Oxford Street.
Around 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 5, Martin police responded to a physical altercation and shots fired. Upon arriving at the scene, Martin Police officers observed multiple individuals running from the scene. Officers were able to detain several individuals but no one was arrested.
A further investigation by investigators for the Martin Police Department Criminal Investigation Division determined the the offender was 22-year-old Anthony D. Thomas of Memphis. Investigators determined Thomas fired four shots from a firearm in the backyard of residence at 307 Oxford Street.
A warrant has been issued for Thomas for reckless endangerment.