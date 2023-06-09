MARTIN, TN — The city of Martin, Tennessee, is celebrating 150 years this coming July 4.
The festivities will start at 10 a.m. at the CE Weldon Building at 100 Main St., where they will be opening a 50-year-old time capsule. The capsule was originally buried at the city’s centennial celebration and has been there ever since.
At the ceremony, light refreshments will be served and the community is encouraged to attend.
Later that evening at 8:30 p.m. the town will celebrate with free fireworks for the community. The fireworks show will be at Martin Recreation Complex on 8457 Highway 45E, South. It is recommended to bring food, drinks, and chairs for the whole family.