MARTIN, TN — People gathered in Martin, Tennessee, on Tuesday for a look back in history as the city celebrates both its 150th birthday and the Fourth of July.
Treesa Jacobs was 19 years old when Martin, Tennessee, had its 100th Fourth of July celebration.
That was 50 years ago. She's looking fondly back on that day.
"I remember the ladies all dressed up in the bonnets and the long dresses, and then also the men had an organization called Brothers of the Brush, where they grew out long mustaches and long beards," said Jacobs.
During Tuesday's celebration, city leaders showed off the Centennial Time Capsule, which was buried on July 4, 1973.
People got the chance to look back in time to how people lived in the past.
"There's letters from all different kinds of clubs in it from churches to bulletins," Martin Mayor Randy Brundige said.
The city’s birthday is also in July, so leaders had a birthday cake.
The mayor said looking back shows one more reason people should plant themselves in a rural community.
During a time when rural cities have struggled to maintain their populations, Brundige said people should consider moving to places like Martin.
"It's an opportunity here for people to come, raise their family on a rural setting and not have the hustle and bustle that a big city has," said Brundige.
Jayne Parrish also lives in Martin. She brought her granddaughter to the event, and hopes her future is bright.
"I hope Martin still is as close of a community as it is," said Parrish. "Hope it's grown a little bit, but not so much that we're a big city, but I just want to see this continue and this happen again."
It's a full-circle moment for some people in Martin. They're hoping for the best for future generations.
If you're in Martin, don't forget about the fireworks celebration. That begins at 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Martin Recreation Complex.