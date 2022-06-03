UNION CITY, TN — A Martin man is charged with the murder of an Army veteran from Union City, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced.
The TBI on Thursday charged 28-year-old Cameron A. Taylor with the murder of 54-year-old veteran Robert Vallery.
Vallery was found dead in his family's home on Will Dickerson Road in Union City on Nov. 12. The TBI and the Obion County Sheriff's Office have been investigating the murder with assistance from the Weakley County Sheriff's Office and the Martin Police Department.
Investigators identified Taylor as a suspect in the case, and warrants charging him in connection to the crime were issued Thursday.
In addition to the murder charge, Taylor is charged with especially aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a firearm and theft over $1,000.
TBI agents served Taylor with the warrants Thursday in the Obion County Jail, where he is in custody on unrelated charges.