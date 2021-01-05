LA PORTE COUNTY, IN — The remains of a Marion, Illinois, woman were found in Indiana. Months after she was reported missing, a Martin, Tennessee, man is charged with her murder.
In a news release sent Tuesday, the La Porte County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Lynn Ware Jr. of Martin is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Laura Wolfe of Marion. Ware was arrested in O'Fallon, Illinois, on New Year's Eve.
The family of 46-year-old Laura Wolfe reported her missing in Marion on July 19, 2020. The search for her in La Porte County began when items that belonged to her were found on Aug. 21 on a property belonging to a commuter train service in a rural area of Springfield Township, which is in the northern Indiana county. On Oct. 28, a farmer harvesting corn found human remains in a field in Springfield Township. Those remains were taken to the University of Indianapolis to be examined, and they were identified as Wolfe's remains in December.
The La Porte County Sheriff's Office says Ware was identified as a person of interest early in its investigation, and an arrest warrant charging him with murder was issued on Dec. 22. After his arrest in O'Fallon, Ware waived extradition, and he will be transported to the La Porte County Jail, the sheriff's office says.
The La Port County Sheriff's Office says it was assisted in its investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshal Service, the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Berrien County, Michigan, Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, the La Porte Police Department, the Kankakee, Illinois, Police Department and the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.