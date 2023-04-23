CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — Between inflation and COVID-19, the owners of Mary Hall Ruddiman Canine Shelter are struggling to keep the shelter afloat.
The local No-Kill Shelter posted to Facebook Thursday, April 20, expressing their financial struggles and asking for help from the community.
The post says the shelter is taking in more animals than they can financially care for. The post explains the reasoning behind the increase in animals being dropped off.
“COVID didn’t help," the post said. "Everyone wanted a sweet animal while they were stuck and home; now, they don’t fit into their daily life, and we are overrun with precious animals who deserve homes. The economy doesn’t help, either. When people do not know how much gas will cost them week to week, it is hard to afford an extra mouth to feed."
Kristi Beavers, manager of Mary Hall Ruddiman, said another issue is the shelter runs solely off the funds given to them by Mary Hall Ruddiman, who left funds in her will to create the shelter; fundraisers; and donations. When COVID-19 halted their fundraisers, it impacted their funds.
Beavers also mentioned the Marion, Kentucky water crisis and how businesses that support them were affected financially, which ultimately hurt the shelter’s funding.
If the shelter is unable to get the support it needs, they will have to reach out to other rescues to take in their animals.
However, the shelter has not given up yet. Beavers said they are still having fundraisers and will soon have a yard sale, a golf tournament and an online auction.
Beavers said events will be promoted on their Facebook page.
Aside from events, Beavers said the shelter is in need of dog food, preferably Dog Chow; cat food; litter; and cleaning supplies.
The shelter accepts cash, check or money sent through Venmo to @maryhall-Ruddiman. Donations can also be mailed to 24 Just-A-Mere Road, Marion, KY 42064.
Shopping at chewy.com under the Give Back tab and putting in the 42064 zip code is another way to donate, according to the post.
The shelter urges everyone to share the post, even if they are unable to donate, so that it may reach someone who can.