Mary Jane Thomas, the wife of country music singer Hank Williams Jr., has died unexpectedly in Florida, multiple media outlets report.
CMT News reports that Thomas was reportedly at a resort and spa in Jupiter, Florida, Tuesday when she experienced a medical emergency. Thomas was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Thomas was Williams' third wife, CMT News reports, and the two have been married for more than three decades. They had two children together, daughter Katie Williams-Dunning — who died in a car crash in 2020 — and son Samuel Williams.
In a statement shared with CMT News and People, Sam Williams said his mother was "beautiful soul who forever affected everyone who knew her. She had a smile and presence that lit up every room and she never met a stranger she didn't befriend. Her spirit was gentle and giving. She could take down a ten-point buck and fix dinner for her grandchildren at the same time! Now she gets to radiate from above with my sister Katherine Diana right by her side."