Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced on Wednesday that employees and customers at Driver Services facilities, Secretary of State offices and the Illinois State Capitol Building will be required to wear masks.
The policy will be reinstituted Monday, August 2. The Secretary of State Office cited a recent increase in COVID-19 cases as the reason for their decision.
The office has already extended dates for driver's license and ID expiration until Jan. 1, 2022. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has also extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.