PADUCAH — Local groups are doing their part to help those in need. Wednesday, a local masonic lodge gave a $1,000 check to support homeless students in Paducah.
Boxes of hygiene items will go to Paducah's homeless youth. Paducah Public Schools Transitional Students Services Coordinator Heather Anderson works with those students, and said they couldn't do this without help from the community.
"Knowing that we have the support for our families and students is really important, because we want to make sure they can maintain their dignity throughout this time," Anderson said. "This very, very difficult time."
Masonic Lodge Master Craig Sexton with Plain City Lodge 449 said the lodge is grateful the money will be used to provide essential needs, like toiletries.
"Anything that we can give, that we can offer, that we can donate." Sexton said. "Anything it can provide for them. Hopefully it gives them more hope, more determination to stay in school to keep going forward. It will get better."
Anderson said the giving doesn't just end with the students who receive the donations. "I have noticed that the long-term effect of this is that students themselves are more willing to give back as well," Anderson said.
Anderson encourages anyone in the community to donate if they can.
To find out how to donate, you can contact Anderson by calling 270-444-5600 or emailing heather.anderson@paducah.kyschools.us.