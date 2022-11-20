METROPOLIS, IL — The Christmas for Kids Toy Drive will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Dec. 17 at the Metropolis Community Center on 900 W. 10th St., the Metropolis Police Department posted on Facebook.
The event is open to residents living in Massac County and to children 16 and under.
An onsite registration form for parents/guardians will be provided, and the following information will be needed:
- Proof of need — Medical or Link Card
- Proof of age — Birth Certificate
- Proof of residency — Driver’s License/Photo ID of adult
- Proof of relationship of that adult to child — Must be parent or guardian
For updates, visit the Christmas for Kids Toy Drive Facebook.