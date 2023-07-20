METROPOLIS, Ill. -- Even a power outage at Massac County High School couldn’t stop the local community from supporting one of their own.
The Patriots basketball team hosted “Hoops for Kaleb,” a fundraiser to support Massac County junior Kaleb Jenkins.
Kaleb was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year. He’s currently receiving treatment in St. Louis.
“Small towns like this, in western Kentucky, people have been so generous," said Massac County coach Joe Hosman. "We’ve got to try to help each other out with small towns. That’s what we decided to do with this, and I’m just overwhelmed by the number of kids that showed up.”
The team offered a free skill development camp for local youth, only asking for donations for Kaleb’s battle with cancer.
Nearly 100 kids came out to learn and show their support for a fellow Patriot.
“I mean, it’s amazing," said senior forward Jackson Lee. "It’s honestly just amazing. There’s no words for it. It’s just love.”
For Massac County Coach Joe Hosman and his team, cancer is personal. That’s because Hosman’s grandson Graham is currently battling bone cancer. So, when they found out about Kaleb’s battle, they knew they had to lend a hand.
“I just know that so many people have helped out my grandson Graham in the community and things," Hosman said. "Kaleb, I’ve had him in class before, and anytime you see him in the hallway, it’s ‘How you doing, coach?’. He’s a super young man. We found out that he had it, and felt like we needed to try to help some other people.”
And help, they did. Today’s basketball camp raised over $2900 for Kaleb’s treatment.
And more importantly, showed just how powerful a community can be.