MASSAC COUNTY, IL — The Massac County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office and the Metropolis Police Department have announced an event to raise money for the family of Metropolis Fire Captain Chad Parker, who died suddenly earlier this month.
The sheriff's office says the fundraiser will be held at the annual Fort Massac Trunk or Treat, starting at 5 p.m. on Oct. 26.
The two law enforcement agencies will set up a mock jail at the event where folks can buy a "warrant of arrest." You can buy your faux warrant ahead of the event or at the Trunk or Treat. Then, at the Trunk or Treat, you will be "arrested" and can "bond out" for $1 — but larger donations will also be accept.
All the money raised will go to Parker's family.
