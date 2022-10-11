MASSAC COUNTY, KY — The voters of Massac County, Illinois, will decide whether they want to approve the annexation of the Joppa-Maple Grove School District to the Massac County School District.
The Paducah Sun reports that the Franklin-Johnson-Massac-Williamson Regional Board of Trustees approved a petition requesting annexation.
This comes as the Joppa-Maple Grove School District is dealing with low enrollment and diminishing property tax funding.
If approved during the April 4, 2023, consolidated election, the annexation wouldn't happen before July 1 2024.