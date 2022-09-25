METROPOLIS, IL — A 59-year-old Massac County woman allegedly shot a man after an altercation occurred near her residence, police say.
Metropolis Police were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Massac Memorial Hospital as they were responding to the scene, according to a Metropolis Police Department news release.
Metropolis Police responded to a call of shots fired at about 10:48 p.m. in the 400 block of West 20th Street.
In preliminary investigation, police discovered that a 33-year-old male from Wickliffe, Kentucky had gone to a residence in the area.
The victim had gone to the residence to purchase an item that was for sale. An altercation ensued, and the victim decided not to purchase the item. As the victim was leaving and got inside a 2002 Chevrolet SUV, he was shot by the offender, according to the release.
Officers attempted to make contact with the offender, but she did not answer the door. Metropolis officers and Massac County sheriff deputies secured the perimeter until the Illinois State Police District 22, Illinois State Police SWAT and a negotiator arrived on the scene.
Officers entered the residence around 8 a.m. The offender was located and appeared to have overdosed on pills. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Massac County State's Attorney Josh Stratmeyer has secured warrants and charges are pending, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing.