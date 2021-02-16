METROPOLIS, IL — Hazardous weather conditions and the possibility of more snowfall has prompted Massac Memorial Hospital to reschedule its COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic scheduled for Thursday to Friday.
Appointments made for Thursday, Feb. 18 are now scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19.
MMH says team members are working to contact people who had appointments and tell them of the closure and new time-slots for Friday.
“We apologize for any inconvenience. Our goal is to keep our patients and team members safe by mitigating the risk of driving/commuting in hazardous weather conditions”, said Rick Goins, CEO.