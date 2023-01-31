METROPOLIS, IL — Massac Memorial Hospital says their new Fujifilm technology will allow more patients to receive local care instead of driving to a larger city for imaging services.
According to a Tuesday release from the hospital, they have installed a full portfolio of Fujifilm's digital radiography technology, including: a portable x-ray system, DR detectors, an x-ray room, a radiography fluoroscopy system, a CT system, and an open MRI system.
In a statement included in the release, Massac Memorial CEO Lennis Thompson says the community is Massac Memorial's first priority.
"Our new Fujifilm technology will allow us to offer patients the best possible imaging. That means fewer people will have to travel to get diagnosed, and, ultimately, more people will have access to quality care," Thompson explains.
Massac Memorial is a 25-bed facility located in Metropolis, Illinois.
According to their website, they offer general medical and surgical care on both an inpatient and outpatient basis.
They also offer emergency room care, psychiatric services, cardiac rehab, radiology, laboratory work, emergency medicine, sleep disorder treatment, infusions, and wound treatment.