LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE-TV) — U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky says he is going to double down in the face of international criticism after he tweeted a Christmas picture of his family holding firearms — just days after four students were killed in a shooting at a Michigan high school.
In an interview Monday, the congressman embraced the backlash in a radio interview.
Massie's family photo sparked criticism because he posted it just four days after the deadly shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan.
The tweet shows the Massie family smiling and holding a variety of expensive automatic weapons. The Republican from northern Kentucky wrote "Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo." On Monday, Massie spoke to radio host Todd Starnes saying he had no plans to remove post.
Merry Christmas! 🎄— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021
ps. Santa, please bring ammo. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr
"I posted it, and wow. I didn't just kick a hornet’s nest; I aggravated every hornet in the world. That tweet has reached 100 million people as of right now. And it's going on TV and all the other social media platforms even though I haven't put it there. And thank you for sharing it," Massie said.
The tweet drew many angry and some poignant comments. Most were critical of the congressman's insensitivity so soon after the Michigan school shooting. Some people compared him to the parents of the 15-year-old shooting suspect, Ethan Crumbley. Massie claimed his critics are blaming him for what happened in Michigan.
At times during the interview, he joked about it.
"I crossed guns with family and Christmas. And those are three things that can really trigger the leftists," Massie said.
Massie defiantly tweeted a taunt to his critics on Monday, suggesting liberals are against freedom. U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, Kentucky's only Democrat in Congress, called Massie's original tweet "disgraceful," accusing republicans in general of "rubbing the murder of children in our faces like they scored a touchdown."
I’m old enough to remember Republicans screaming that it was insensitive to try to protect people from gun violence after a tragedy. Now they openly rub the murder of children in our faces like they scored a touchdown. Disgraceful.— Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) December 4, 2021