PADUCAH — Soon, the gymnasium at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Paducah will be almost unrecognizable.
That's because volunteers and members of the nonprofit organization Friends of the McCracken County Public Library have begun hauling in thousands of books in preparation for their summer library-book sale.
The event is set to kick-off on Friday, June 9 and runs through Saturday.
The group estimates they'll have about 12,000 books and DVDs up-for-grabs. Adult and young adult books are $2 and DVDs and trade paperbacks are only $1. They'll also have specially-priced rare books and gift-quality books.
They encourage shoppers to bring their own tote bag for Friday's sale, which runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday is "bag day," so they'll provide you with a grocery bag — which you can then fill-up for only $5. Hours on Saturday are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Friends of the McCracken County Public Library say they have been holding book sales to benefit the library for over 30 years, raising thousands of dollars to improve information access and enhance the library's summer reading programs.
They typically have four big book-sales each year. They cancelled April's sale due to a change in Kentucky's tax law that was initially believed to apply to them.
It would have led to the nonprofit paying a six percent sales tax on any money raised if they held more than two sales per year.
However, since the group doesn't maintain a continual book sale, doesn't have a book-store in the library, and is a separate entity from the library, they are exempt from the tax.
In March, Vice President Paula Franklin said the group was "jubilant" that they wouldn't be limited in their sales and looking forward to the summer sale.
According to their website, they accept cash, check, and major credit cards. There is a minimum charge of $10 for card purchases.