PADUCAH — Paducah Mayor-elect George Bray announced his resignation as chair and board member of the Barkley Regional Airport Authority board, but that doesn't mean he won't be involved in the new passenger terminal project.
Bray's announced his resignation,effective Dec. 31, during Monday's regular airport board meeting where current vice-chair Jay Matheny was elected to succeed Bray for 2021.
Other officers for next year include Emily Roark as vice chair, Emerson Goodwin as secretary, and John Durbin as treasurer.
Bray has served on the airport board for six years and plans to stay involved with the new terminal project, even as he fills his new role of city mayor in Jan.
Bray will serve as chairman of what is currently called the Terminal Planning Committee, a group providing input on the planned, new $42 million project.
"We're kicking around some names, and we're considering sort of morphing that group into the 501c3 organization, Barkley Regional Advocates," said Bray.
That group will be raising funds to help lower the local share of the overall project, as well as doing other things.
"We've got a lot of things going on out there at the airport, a lot of moving parts, great people, good board members," Bray said. "But the devil's in the details. You just have to stay vigilant and see it through to the end.
"Although I won't be on the airport authority board, as mayor I will continue to be supportive of the project. I know McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer is supportive of the project, the county commission and the new city commissioners are all supportive of the project."
Bray says he and Matheny have been "working very closely for the last two years, so I feel like he'll step in and we won't miss a beat."
Clymer will have the final choice in appointing Bray's successor to the airport authority board.
"I have had someone raise their hand who an interest and who would be a good board member," said Bray. "I'll probably collaborate with the judge on that."
The Monday meeting also led to the board approving the general "footprint" of the planned terminal after a presentation by Destin Nyard, a representative of Alliiance Architects.
The board agreed to go forward with a slightly scaled back option for the terminal design to try and reduce the overall cost, while some possible modifications are still being examined.
The board is planning to start the construction on the terminal in the summer of 2021 or fall of 2022, with project to be completed by Spring 2023.
Additional site development, landscaping and other finishing touches are scheduled in the summer/fall of 2022, with a planned opening in the spring of 2023.