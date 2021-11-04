MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County native Matt Moore held his campaign kickoff event Thursday night, officially announcing his run for county judge executive.
The event was held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Commonwealth Event Eenter in Paducah.
We caught up with Moore before the event began. We asked him what his main goal as judge executive would be if he's elected.
"My goal is to push forward and utilize our area as one of the highest transportation areas in the Midwest," Moore said. "We have river, we have rail, we have major interstate and we have an airport. We are getting our back turned on some of the industry around here for some reason I am not aware of yet."
Moore is a real estate developer and operates a construction company as well. He also co-founded Wildcat Real Estate in Paducah.