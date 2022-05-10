Tuesday, May 10, is KY Gives Day — an opportunity for people to contribute to nonprofits across Kentucky through online giving.
The annual event is hosted by the Kentucky Nonprofits Network, a statewide association of charitable organizations.
KNN says many nonprofits are continuing to struggle because of increased demand for their services, worker shortages, inflation and declining donations.
If you haven't contributed yet, it's not too late. KY Gives Day is going on all day until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
To donate to any of the participating fundraisers, visit kygives.org/fundraisers. To find participating organizations near you, visit kygives.org and scroll down to "Search For An Organization To Support." You can search by name, cause and location.