MAYFIELD, KY — The city of Mayfield is clearing up confusion after sending out code violation notices regarding debris. It's not a fine, but those who received the letter will have to apply for tornado debris removal through the Army Corps of Engineers. The city announced locations Wednesday where people to fill out applications in person.
People in Mayfield can go to the Graves County Library from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 16 to drop off applications, ask questions or get help for a personal property debris removal packet. The Mayfield-Graves County Chamber of Commerce will be available for commercial applications from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 17.
The city recommends going to one of those locations for assistance, because the application is about 45 pages. If approved, it will allow the Army Corps of Engineers on personal property to pick up debris. It's for commercial or personal property debris removal. Rental property is considered commercial property, and each property needs separate application.
Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely knows firsthand the confusion some were experiencing after the notices were sent. A packet the city submitted for commercial property right-of-way debris removal was initially rejected because of formality.
"The reason it was rejected is because my point of contact was in the body of the letter instead of the heading. That was an 11-day delay," says Neely.
That's why he encourages Mayfield residents to go to the library or the chamber for in-person help.
"They can fill out the applications themselves. It may be easier on the applicant to allow our consulting group assist them do that," says Neely.
Residents will need to bring a copy of their insurance, if they have it, and mortgage information. It's not up to the city to decide who gets approved. Neely says they can help put someone in the best position to get approved by helping them fill out the application.
"If it was up to the city of Mayfield, this would all be cleaned up at little to no burden or as little burden as possible to our citizens. It's just not the case when there's a process. We're not the ones who can approve these applications," says Neely.
Online applications will be posted to the city's website by the end of the week.