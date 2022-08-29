MAYFIELD, KY — The dates are set for the Mayfield Public Works Department's next tree limb pickup.
The city says limb pickup will be done south of Broadway Street from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8 and north of Broadway Street from Sept. 12 through Sept. 15.
In a news release, the city asks people in neighborhoods from Erwin Drive going west to Old Dublin Road to place their tree limbs by the curb 48 hours before Sept. 12.
The city says limbs should not be placed by the curb for removal more than 48 hours before scheduled pickup, and items should not block sidewalks or streets.
The pickup program is just for limbs, not whole trees, the city says. Additionally, the city's news release says "if you have a tree trimmed or cut down by a contractor, it is your or their responsibility to remove the tree limbs, not the city’s."
To be eligible for pickup, limbs should be no larger than 4 inches in diameter, and they should be no longer than 4 feet. Crews will pick up no more than one truckload per house.
The city asks residents with questions about limb pickup to call 270-247-1981.