GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Three attorneys from Mayfield have been nominated to fill the vacant Graves County Circuit Court judgeship.
Kentucky's Judicial Nominating Commission announced the nominations Thursday afternoon. The seat has been vacant since Judge Timothy Stark retired effective Jan. 1.
The nominees include attorneys Kevin D. Bishop, Royce W. Buck and Carlos Moran. In a news release, the commission says Bishop has had his own law practice in Mayfield for more than 25 years and was previously an assistant public advocate with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy. Buck has had his own law practice in Mayfield for 18 years, and he was a Graves County District Court judge from 1986 to 2002. Moran also has his own law practice in Mayfield.
Bishop and Buck each earned their juris doctorates from the Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law. Moran earned his juris doctorate from the Oklahoma City University School of Law.
The nominee's names now go to Gov. Andy Beshear for review. The governor has 60 days make and announce his appointment.
Circuit courts hear civil matters involving more than $5,000, capital offenses and felonies, divorces, adoptions, termination of parental rights, land dispute title cases and contested probate cases. In counties where the circuit court has a family court division, family court judges have primary jurisdiction in cases involving issues such as divorce, adoption, child support, domestic violence and juvenile status offenses.