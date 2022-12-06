MAYFIELD, KY — The December 2021 tornado outbreak ripped through homes and businesses, including a Mayfield barbershop.
Almost a year after the devastating storm, the owner continues to spread positivity in the community, one haircut at a time.
The EF-4 tornado that tore through Mayfield destroyed April Wright's business. After the storm, she was driving around the city and came across the Dream Machine Foundation.
The foundation gave Wright $30,000. That money, along with other donations, gave her the opportunity to rebuild her barbershop in a new location in Mayfield.
"Everybody's been coming in, and they're like, 'Man, I've missed you so much,'" Wright says. "And I was like, 'You know, I've missed you too.'"
Wright is glad to be giving haircuts and to be with her customers.
"There's never a dull moment, and if you ever have something that you may want to talk about that's like real, kind of on your shoulders, the barbers shop's where you do it," customer Nick Workman says. "She's pretty good on advice on that as well."
Almost one year ago, Wright was in a completely different place after the storm destroyed her shop.
But right after the disaster, the Dream Machine Foundation gave Wright a donation that changed her life.
"I couldn't believe it, man. It's just overwhelmed of — I was happy; I was just overwhelmed, I mean, that somebody cared that much about me," Wright says.
She says she still continues to receive donations from people.
"The amount of love and support that was showed and still is still happening is unbelievable," Wright says.
Her goal now is to make a difference, no matter how big or small.
"I get to, we get to talking and I'm doing their hair. Next thing you know, they're a whole new person," Wright says. "Even if it's just for the moment, you know what I mean? If I've changed something in them for the moment, that's where it's at for me."
Wright's barbershop that was destroyed by the tornado was on West Broadway.
Her new location, which opened at the end of October, is at 710 Housman St. near War Memorial Stadium.
Wright says Mayfield First United Methodist Church was also instrumental in helping her opening up the new shop. She says the church paid for the contractor fees.