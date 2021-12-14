MAYFIELD, KY — The city of Mayfield is under a boil water order that will likely last at least a week or more, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. Meanwhile, Mayfield Water & Electric says damage to its electric substation is "worse than initially expected."
With generators being used to operate pumps, KYTC says the city is producing water at a trickle rate to provide flow for basic use. People who live in Mayfield are asked to conserve water until normal production capacity is restored, the cabinet says.
The boil water order will remain in effect until appropriate water production and pressure can be restored, according to KYTC.
Regarding its electric system, Mayfield Electric said in a Facebook post Tuesday that "energizing transmission lines may not occur for 7-10 days. MEWS engineers are working with West Kentucky Rural Electric on an alternate solution to tie in MEWS circuits to Ed Walker Substation."
The company said crews are also working to make repairs to the city's wastewater system. "Several crews are working to get the treatment plant back up and operational within the next 3-5 days," the company said.