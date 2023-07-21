MAYFEILD, KY — On Monday things looked normal at Smith Home and Design in Mayfield, but it’s actually anything but normal after it was flooded with 10 inches of water. Brad Smith found the flooding in his business in Mayfield after storms on Wednesday.
He has called Mayfield home for the past 30 years.
He said his business and its new building mean everything to him.
"This is something I've been working for, for 20 years, and to see the damage, because we still don't know the extent of the damage yet. We'll have to wait ‘til everything dries. My concern is mold. You know, everything is drywall. Everything is insulated behind the drywall. So, all of this stuff is running through my mind," said Smith.
The business is using industrial fans to dry out any inventory and flooring.
"We got dehumidifiers, fans, and until everything dries out inside, then we can really evaluate the damage," said Smith.
For now, Smith and his team are working to clean up not just this building, but the community.
"Yesterday I went and tried to help a few people that had issue with their own," He said.
It's a trend in Mayfield — the community sticking together.
Smith is encouraging everyone to stay strong.
"We are looking forward. We're gonna’ get through this and get back on track," said Smith.
Smith said his business’ original grand opening date was set for late August, but it has been pushed back because of the flooding. He's unsure of a new date.
"We started to build about a year ago. We were hopefully hoping to open by now, but we've hit a few bumps in the road, and this is just another bump in the road for us," said Smith.