MAYFIELD, KY -- The mask mandate in Kentucky means if you do not abide by the rules, businesses cannot serve you.
The city of Mayfield is getting ready for a shopping event.
There are 16 businesses participating in a two-day shopping event, so they are expecting a crowd.
They want people to know, if they do not wear a mask, they cannot offer you their services.
Purchase District Health Department's Public Health Director, Kent Koster said people have mixed feelings about the mask mandate, but it is mandatory.
"It's all being done in order to protect you and your family and your loved ones and your neighbors, your co-workers," said Koster.
"You don't know how somebody is going to react to this virus until they get it."
The Ice House Art Gallery is on day one of their two-day Mayfield Summer Shopping event.
Ice House Gallery Director Nanc Gunn said they already had more than 20 people visit Friday to see their gallery and purchase art and gifts for sale, withe everyone wearing a mask.
"Anyone coming into the Ice House we don't want to spread COVID-19 and so we are asking that we don't let anything get airborne, so please wear your masks, said Gunn.
Gunn said she will have masks to sell for those who do not have one.
Jana Duffy owns Anaj Boutique, one of the participating businesses.
She said she does not foresee a problem rising during the two-day sale event.
"Everybody has pretty much worn a mask to come in regardless, so I don't think I'm going to have any trouble with it," said Duffy.
She said once the order goes into effect, she will have her mask on, asking you to do the same.
"Please wear them so I don't have to ask you to leave because I do want everyone to come in and enjoy a great shopping experience," said Duffy.
"I don't want to have to turn anyone away, so just please follow the rules."
Koster also said it could be worse, businesses could have been closed again.
He just wants people to understand COVID-19 precautions are not political but a health issue.
This is a 30-day executive order.
The Mayfield Graves County Tourism Commission is sponsoring the summer shopping event, with special sales at all participating stores. For more information, on the participating stores visit their Facebook page.