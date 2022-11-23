MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield-Graves County Lions Club Christmas Parade will cause a temporary closure along a section of KY 121-Business on Saturday evening.

According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the parade is primarily traveling southward on KY 121-Business/South 6th St./Paris Road from Walnut St. The parade will turn east on to East Douthitt St. and will end at Mayfield High School.

Sections of the road are expected to close around 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, ahead of the parade's start at 5 p.m.

According to the release, the parade is expected to last for about one hour and traffic flow should return to normal by 7 p.m.

The cabinet is encouraging drivers to self-detour by using side-streets or the KY 121 Mayfield Bypass.