MAYFIELD, KY -- The Word of Faith church in Mayfield will be doing more drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Thursday.
Those wanting to get tested will have to first register online at wofmayfield.org.
Pastor Benjamin Harp will then contact your primary care provider and make sure you fit the requirements: 60 years old or older, at a high risk of complications from the virus, and/or having COVID-19 symptoms — especially a fever.
If you qualify, Harp will set up an appointment time for you to drive up to the church. Testing will only be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It will take a day or two to get test results back.
This is the second time testing has been done at the church. Drive-thru testing was also done on Monday.