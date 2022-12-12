MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities.
Neely has served as the city's attorney since 2020, and he handled a large amount of the city's complex recovery process after the December 2021 tornado outbreak with the federal government and other national organizations. His own law office was destroyed in the tornado outbreak.
Neely gave a heartfelt goodbye to the city council Monday evening.
"Giving this thing everything I have, and being able to — being able to give back to people who have given me so much," Neely said tearfully. "And I believe I did."
Denton Law Firm attorney Jay Matheny will serve as the next city attorney.