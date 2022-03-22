MAYFIELD, KY — Debris removal and the future of Mayfield were some of the main takeaways from Tuesday night’s Mayfield City Council Meeting.
City Attorney Bo Neely says significant and positive changes in operations are coming regarding debris removal.
"There is going to be drastic change in operations. I'm sure you guys have already noticed that. There were more trucks on Saturday, Sunday and yesterday. Obviously not today because of the weather," says Neely.
They're talking about the transition from right-of-way to personal and commercial property debris removal, but some details aren't ready to release to the public.
"The details are very technical and we have to get exactly from Kentucky Emergency Management and FEMA what we need to get out to the public as far as what those operations look like," says Neely.
As for the future of Mayfield, the President of Graves County Economic Development Jason Lemle says it requires a goal and a plan.
"In my mind, the goal is simple. The revitalization, rebuilding and economic development of Mayfield-Graves County, Kentucky, area to create new jobs, attract new businesses and bring existing businesses back, attract new industry and rebuild the local area," says Lemle.
He says the plan will require the community working together. Lemle is working on possible incentives and resources for the downtown revitalization. Mayor Kathy O'Nan did sign an executive order on FEMA mobile homes during the meeting as well. They're still working out the details.
The city council is encouraging people to share their ideas about the future of Mayfield. At a community driven event, people will be given a sticky note and are encouraged to share their ideas big or small. It's set for 6 p.m. on Monday, March 28, at the Mayfield High School gym.