MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield City Council will meet on Monday, March 13 to vote on and read ordinances regarding rebuilding downtown, restoration of public works and rezoning for the city.
Members will do a second reading of Ordinance 2-23, which adopts design guidelines and standards in order for businesses to rebuild on empty lots in downtown.
The following ordinances and orders will be introduced:
- Ordinance 3-23: rezones certain property, including anything built on it, within the city of Mayfield from I-1 Light Industrial to R-2 Multi-Family Residential.
- This changes how the city can use this property and what can be built on it, including height restrictions. For Light Industrial property, uses can include business and industrial purposes, like child care facilities, fuel distributing station or public water and sewer treatment facilities. For Multi-Family Residential property, principal uses include dwellings and townhouses and specific conditional uses, like public libraries or churches.
- Municipal Order 3-23: Authorizes use of insurance proceeds for construction, repair and restoration of public works facilities
- Municipal Order 4-23: Authorizes Mayor Kathy O'Nan to file any documents necessary in order for the city to participate in the state's opioid settlement with Allergan, CVS, TEVA, Walgreens and Wal-Mart
City council meetings are open to the public.
Members meet twice a month, on the second Monday and fourth Tuesday of the month at the Purchase Area Development District on 1002 Medical Dr. Meetings are at 5 p.m.