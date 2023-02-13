MAYFIELD, KY — The city of Mayfield is taking the next steps in its rebuilding process after the December 2021 tornado outbreak.
The Mayfield City Council met Monday with an urban planner to talk about a memorial for the victims and what downtown will look like.
Here's what the architects are envisioning.
"There was this beautiful photo on the wall of Mayfield from the 1930s, I think, with cars downtown and people downtown and shops," Bell Engineer Senior Landscape Architect Mark Arnold said. "I kind of looked over at that big photo and said 'Isn't that really kind of what we want to try to return to?' It's not really back to the past. It's sort of like back to the future."
Arnold tells us he's also working with eastern kentucky communities as they're in the early stages of rebuilding after last year's major flooding event.