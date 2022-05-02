MAYFIELD, KY — Resurrecting a city after much of it was destroyed by a devastating tornado is no easy feat.
Monday, the Mayfield City Council voted to bring in some extra help. The city is hiring two firms to help navigate the reconstruction of their city.
The first is urban planning to help design the look of the city. Bells Engineering, from Lexington, Kentucky, will handle the urban planning.
The second is architecture to decide how to rebuild and where those buildings should be.
For the architecture, a Mayfield company, Riley’s Architecture, is working in tandem with a bigger firm, Brandstetter Carroll, based in Lexington.
I talked with Mayfield City Council Member Johnny Jackson, who says city leaders need help because this rebuilding process is all new to them.
“How are you supposed to know what to do to rebuild from a tornado when you’ve never experienced rebuilding from a tornado? Where do you start?” Jackson asks.
They’re starting with some help. They want the rebuilding effort to be cohesive and orderly. That’s where the firms come in.
“Not just pop-up here and there, and whatever, like the wild west. They provide an overall plan,” Jackson says.
Four firms were initially being considered for the job. Jackson and the committee are nominating the one they think can handle Mayfield’s current state. The others didn’t hold up.
“They’re not up to the challenge of this little town coming back considering the assets that we have available, which are very limited,” says Jackson.
Mayfield is including the people in this rebuilding process.
The firm they’ve settled on presented a plan that included the public’s suggestions from prior meetings. The end goal is to build back Mayfield the way the people want, but also in the best way possible.
“We, a council, are wanting the people in the future to see Mayfield as a desirable place they want to be. That’s what this is all about,” Jackson says.
The city council voted unanimously in favor of partnering with the two firms.
The firms will give the city the direction and guidance they need to make Mayfield that desirable place.
The planners are expected to be on the ground, beginning planning, within the coming days.