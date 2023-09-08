MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield Community Foundation on Thursday announced a $250,000 donation to the Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group to help with efforts to place Dec. 10, 2021, tornado survivors in homes through the New Lease on Life Program.
The LTRG's New Lease on Life program buys vacant homes and uses the group's partner network to get those home ready for survivors to live in. Disaster case managers then work to identify eligible survivors and match them with homes based on their family size, location and financial sustainability, the Mayfield Community Foundation said.
In a news release about the donation, the foundation notes that a lack of skilled laborers and volunteer groups has caused delays for the New Lease on Life program, but says the LTRG will be coordinating to bring in teams from across the nation to help.
"The Mayfield Community Foundation is proud to use funds donated for tornado recovery to help the LTRG repair homes for our survivors. We appreciate the work the LTRG is doing to rebuild Mayfield and the lives of our survivors, one family at a time," Mayfield Community Foundation board member Denise Thompson said in a statement included in the release.
In a statement of his own, LTRG Executive Director Ryan Drane said" “The Mayfield Community Foundation has been a wonderful supporter and advocate for survivor recovery from the early days immediately following the tornado. We are humbled by the trust they have placed in the LTRG as they have funded multiple projects. Their investment has served as a catalyst to launch new programs and bring in additional funding from other groups that has strengthened our recovery efforts."