MAYFIELD, KY — The western Kentucky area is no stranger to the type of tragedy Rolling Fork, Mississippi, experienced on Friday. When a tornado tore through the Mayfield area in December 2021, volunteers poured in to help.
Now, people from Mayfield are gearing up to do the same for the community of Rolling Fork.
There are not any teams on their way right now. Mayfield First United Methodist Church is worried they will get in the way of rescue teams who need space right now, essentially creating a disaster within a disaster.
Church members are gathering teams and waiting to hear what the exact needs are in Rolling Fork.
The road to both physical and emotional recovery will be a long one for the folks of Rolling Fork; Mayfield First United Methodist Pastor Joey Reed knows that all too well.
"The photographs are just horrendous, to see the damage they've undertaken," Reed said. "It brings up a lot of those memories, too, but we know, because we remember how hard it was in those days, that they need our help now more than ever."
The Mayfield community is still recovering from the EF-4 tornado that struck the night of Dec. 10, 2021, but after seeing what happened in Mississippi on Friday and the similarities, the church knew just how to help. They're trying to communicate with community leaders and rescue teams on the ground to make sure what they send is exactly what those teams need.
"Some of the things that were sent to us were not necessarily helpful. They were well-meaning folks, and it was it was very generous for folks to send us those things, but we wanted to wait until we knew exactly what they needed," said Reed.
Things Mayfield found the most helpful included cash and other monetary donations. Reed said it is easier to go buy groceries in Mississippi, rather than sending groceries to them.
Whatever they do in helping others, Mayfield is finding another way to heal from its own storm scars.
"The idea is for them to turn from their own pain and difficulty and to more to service just as quickly as they can, and that's built into the folks around here. The resilience in Mayfield is remarkable," Reed said.
Reed has spoken with a local church in Rolling Fork, but he has not yet talked with community leaders and rescue crews. He said he is not stopping until he gets ahold of someone. The Graves County Long Term Recovery Group is also actively reaching out to see what Mississippi needs the most, and plans to be ready when the time comes.
If you want to donate to help the Mississippi recovery, Mayfield FUMC has a fund set up. Click here to go to the website to donate. Once there, select "Mississippi Tornado Relief" and enter your donation.