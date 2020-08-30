MAYFIELD — Mayfield Consumer Products, a candle manufacturer in Graves County, Kentucky, is expanding its facility, Graves County Economic Development announced this weekend.
GCED says Artisan Contractors of Kentucky is partnering with the company and GCED for the expansion project.
"Artisan Contractors of Ky., LLC is happy to be partnering with Graves County Economic Development and MCP, LLC for this important expansion project," Roger Dillingham, the general contractor for the project, said in a statement included in GCED's news release. "We want to thank Graves County Economic Development for their vision for our community and their continued work in bringing new businesses into Graves County, as well as helping existing businesses to grow and expand. We also want to thank the Propes family [which owns MCP] for their commitment to Graves County by not only bringing permanent jobs to their manufacturing facility, but also creating numerous construction jobs as well."
GCED says anyone who would like to apply for a job at Mayfield Consumer Products can fill out an application in person from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at the company's office on Industrial Drive, by using Mobile Employment Recruiting Vans around the Mayfield community, or online at mayfieldemployment.com.
For more information about Graves County Economic Development, visit gravescountyed.com.