HICKORY, KY — Mayfield Consumer Products is expanding its facility in Hickory, Kentucky, with a total investment of $33.3 million and plans to employ more than 500 full-time workers over the next five years, Gov. Andy Beshear's Office announced Thursday.
The investment comes after MCP's Mayfield candle factory collapsed amid an EF-4 tornado on Dec. 10. Nine people who were in the facility at the time died of injuries sustained in the collapse. As Local 6 reported in January, the company resumed operations in the Hickory Industrial Park. At the time, only about 250 people who worked at the Mayfield location were asked to transfer to the Hickman plant. Before the tornado, more than 500 people worked in the Mayfield facility.
In a news release about the expansion, the governor's office says MCP currently employs 160 people. The company makes candles and other home fragrance products, including products for popular brands like Bath & Body Works.
Beshear's office says MCP has already begun building the 40,000-sqare-foot expansion with a $2.3 million investment. Next, the governor's office says MCP is committing to a $31 million investment as it plans another 63,000-square-foot expansion. That will expand the company's total footprint at the Hickory Industrial Park to 300,000-square-feet.
“Following last year’s devastating storm in Western Kentucky, we are glad to see jobs returning to the area,” Beshear said in a statement released Thursday. “This reinvestment by Mayfield Consumer Products is good news for Graves County and the surrounding region as they work to rebuild and recover from the deadliest tornadoes in our state’s history.”
In a statement included in the governor's news release, MCP founder Mary Propes says the company is committed to the Graves County community and to being a "big part" in the process of restoring and rebuilding there.
The governor's office says the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved a 10-year incentive agreement with MCP in 2018 under the Kentucky Business Investment program. That agreement will likely be modified to reflect the investment announced Thursday, the governor's office says. In April of this year, KEDFA approved MCP for as much as $100,000 in tax incentives through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act. That act allows companies to recoup state sales and use tax on construction costs, building fixtures and equipment for research and development and electronic processing, Beshear's office says.
MCP will be eligible to keep some of the new tax revenue it generates if it meets annual targets during the term of the agreement. The company can claim incentives against its income tax liability and wage assessments, and it can receive resources from the state's workforce service providers.
The news release from the governor's office included statements from several local officials in Mayfield and Graves County. Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry, Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan, Graves County Economic Development President Jason Lemle and West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative president and CEO David Smart shared statements in favor of the expansion project. In full, those statements read:
Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry
“We are excited that Mayfield Consumer Products will continue to grow in Graves County. After the devastation we encountered last December, it is uplifting to see progress move forward,” Judge Perry said. “The capital investment and new jobs in our community is a strong boost to the rebuilding process.”
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan
“Mayfield Consumer Products is a remarkable example of perseverance as the company continues to plant its roots even deeper into Western Kentucky,” Mayor O’Nan said. “The Propes family certainly has the people of Mayfield and Graves County in their hearts, and this expansion is just one of many steps in the process of economic healing as our community moves forward in building back better than we were prior to the devastating tornado of December 2021.”
Graves County Economic Development President Jason Lemle
“Mayfield Consumer Products is just one model of enterprising spirit that thrives in our community and we are all grateful for their ability and desire to continue to be such a strong community-oriented business,” Lemle said. “We look forward to the future of this company and the opportunity to help them continue to grow.”
West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative president and CEO David Smart
“West Kentucky Rural Electric is pleased to partner with TVA and Graves County Economic Development to foster economic opportunities for the community,” Smart said. “This project represents an important step forward in the ongoing effort to rebuild and recover from the devastation left behind by the tornado. We applaud MCP’s continuing commitment to Graves County.”